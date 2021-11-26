Advertisement

For Sears and Kmart, this could be the final holiday shopping season

The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.
The number of full-line Sears and Kmart stores have dwindled since the companies merged in 2005.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This could be the last Black Friday ever for two of America’s iconic retail brands - Sears and Kmart.

When the two historic brands merged in 2005, there were 3,500 stores nationwide.

But now you’ll only find 21 full-line Sears stores left in the mainland U.S. and just six Kmarts.

Retail experts predict those numbers will be down to zero soon, but the big box retailers are not alone.

Lord and Taylor completely folded during the pandemic, and JCPenney was forced into bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night in Leslie Twp.
Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Deputies investigate serious hit-and-run crash
The disease is common in areas throughout Michigan homes, including showerheads, hot tubs,...
Michigan health departments warn of Legionnaires’ disease risk, urge precaution
Ingham County Sheriff asking for public’s help in finding missing woman and her son
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search
Sparrow Health System.
Michigan Nurses Association takes legal against Sparrow Hospital, allege federal labor law violations

Latest News

A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Ingham County Sheriff asking for public’s help in finding missing woman and her son
News 10 at 5 a.m.
Some indigenous people observed a National Day of Mourning at Plymouth Rock, Mass., on...
National Day of Mourning observed at Plymouth Rock
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa