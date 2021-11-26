Advertisement

Rob Buffington says now is a great time to sell your house

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently got the chance to talk to Rob Buffington, a realtor with Home Seekers Real Estate Group, about the advantages of selling your home during the holidays. If you’re thinking about putting your home on the market, now could be a great time for a couple of different reasons.

First, inventory is low during the holidays, so while you may not end up in a bidding war, you may be able to command a higher price.

Plus, buyers tend to be more serious about purchasing a home during the holidays. You can make your house comfy and homey during the holidays, creating an emotional connection for buyer.

