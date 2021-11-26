Advertisement

In My View: Lansing’s 3 high school football teams vie for state titles

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Best wishes to the three Lansing area high school football teams vying for state titles this week end at Detroit’s Ford Field and these three dominated all during the fall.

DeWitt plays the anchor game Saturday night against Detroit King, a great match up and Lansing Catholic and Pewamo-Westphalia get things started.

Good luck to ‘em all. It’s been a great season in our area because of these three.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

