In My View: Good luck to area HS football teams in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Best wishes to the three Lansing area high school football teams vying for state titles this weekend at Detroit’s Ford Field and these three dominated all during the fall.

Defending champion DeWitt plays the anchor game Saturday night against Detroit King, a great match-up.

Lansing Catholic faces Warren Michigan Collegiate on Friday at noon.

Undefeated Pewamo-Westphalia takes on fellow undefeated Lawton on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Good luck to ‘em all it’s been a great season in our area because of these three.

