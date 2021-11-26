Mid-Michigan gets ready for Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan businesses said they are thrilled to see more shoppers this weekend. This has been a hard year and a half for businesses as they navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic. But, they said things are looking up.

The Record Lounge in Reo Town Marketplace was closed for four months and was online only. When they opened back up, the owners said they realized how much people still want to shop local and shop in person.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I opened back up. I didn’t think people were going to come in,” said owner of The Record Lounge, Heather Frarey, “You want to keep that money in the area, keeping it local is really what you want to keep those businesses going so their families can keep going.”

The main battle now for businesses is shortages. The Record Lounge said coming by new vinyls is hard as they take months to be made. Their main stock is thanks to people bringing in used vinyl’s.

“The pressing plants are so backed up at least 6 months to a year to get a record done,” said Frarey.

Over at Kean’s in Mason, they said they have no complaints. This year they have done better than in years past.

“I really feel with the pandemic that people are shopping more local I really do. We seem to be busier. We are beating last years sales, even 2019,” said Keans owner Teresa Wren.

Wren said she is thrilled to see life back in town and people wanting to come in again.

“All the businesses are decked out with holiday decorations. Its just a really good hometown and I’m going to use this work Hallmark feeling,” said Wren.

According to a recent study, about half of Americans said they plan to participate in small business Saturday this year. 63% of consumers said the pandemic strengthened their loyalty to small local businesses.

Local businesses told News 10 they are excited for Saturday to begin.

