Michigan health departments warn of Legionnaires’ disease risk, urge precaution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health departments across Michigan are warning about the risk for Legionnaires’ disease as winter weather begins.

While the risk of getting Legionnaires’ disease from a home water system is much smaller than the risk from large water systems, home owners may be able to reduce the risk further by maintaining their water systems.

The disease is common in areas throughout Michigan homes, including showerheads, hot tubs, fountains, humidifiers and hot water tanks and heaters -- more often in electric heaters.

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include cough, shortness of breath, headaches and fever.

Those most are risk are people 50 and up, current or former smokers, people with chronic lung disease and people with weak immune systems.

You can see the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ guidance here. For more information on Legionnaire’s disease, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s official page here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.