Advertisement

Mason Holidays Celebration returns Friday night

(WCJB)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 20th annual Mason Holidays Celebration.

The event will feature a parade of vehicles and displays lit up with Christmas lights. They will make their way along the route through town, ending in the official lighting of the Mason Christmas tree.

Parade staging will be held at Bond Park at Columbia and Rogers. Line-up begins at 5:45 p.m. and the parade will start at 6:15 p.m.

Organizers have asked that participants refrain from throwing candy or any other items from their displays during the parade, though people may walk to sidelines and hand out treats. They also have also asked that no one get on or off vehicles during the parade.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The disease is common in areas throughout Michigan homes, including showerheads, hot tubs,...
Michigan health departments warn of Legionnaires’ disease risk, urge precaution
The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night in Leslie Twp.
Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Deputies investigate serious hit-and-run crash
Ingham County Sheriff asking for public’s help in finding missing woman and her son
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search
Sparrow Health System.
Michigan Nurses Association takes legal against Sparrow Hospital, allege federal labor law violations

Latest News

Supply chain shortages hit Black Friday as most stores remained closed on Thanksgiving.
Black Friday kicks off after most stores stay closed for Thanksgiving
News 10 Today at 6 a.m. - So Punny
News 10 at 6 a.m. - So punny
Ingham County Sheriff asking for public’s help in finding missing woman and her son
News 10 at 5 a.m.
You’ll likely have more competition in aisles and have search harder for the best deal this...
What Michiganders can expect this Black Friday