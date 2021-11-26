Mason Holidays Celebration returns Friday night

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 20th annual Mason Holidays Celebration.

The event will feature a parade of vehicles and displays lit up with Christmas lights. They will make their way along the route through town, ending in the official lighting of the Mason Christmas tree.

Parade staging will be held at Bond Park at Columbia and Rogers. Line-up begins at 5:45 p.m. and the parade will start at 6:15 p.m.

Organizers have asked that participants refrain from throwing candy or any other items from their displays during the parade, though people may walk to sidelines and hand out treats. They also have also asked that no one get on or off vehicles during the parade.

