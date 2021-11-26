How Black Friday has changed for Michigan shoppers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Black Friday cools down after a morning of people scrambling for the best deals, business experts said there might not have been the best deals to begin with.

“Retailers are now starting the Black Friday sales much earlier than previous years,” said Dr. Ayallo Ruvio, a marketing professor at MSU.

Could it be the end of Black Friday as we know it? According to Dr. Ruvio, businesses aren’t playing by the typical Black Friday rules anymore and the days of camping out in store parking lots could be coming to an end.

“About 70% of consumers say they start shopping as early as the end of October,” Ruvio said. “If you were on the sideline waiting for Black Friday to get the best deal? Forget it. The best deals are already gone.”

“Clearly, they have an advantage by being the big players,” said Simone Peinkofer.

Peinkofer, an assistant business professor at MSU, explained that bigger stores like Target and Walmart have a huge advantage over smaller to medium sized stores. The reason is because of their buying power.

“I think it’s more like the small and medium sized retailers that are still struggling in getting inventory into their stores,” Peinkofer said. “They did not have the power and the means to place the orders early, or -- like Walmart and some of the big box retailers -- they chartered their own vessels.”

Dr. Ruvio said economists are expecting consumers to spend a lot of money this year. However, it doesn’t mean they’ll actually be getting more.

“The prices of many products have increased dramatically,” Ruvio said. “Toys were up to 17%, TV’s are 17% more expensive, so you’re spending more. but are you buying more?”

For those who love the thrill of going to stores on Black Friday, have no fear. Because of those die hard fans of Black Friday, Dr. Ruvio said stores will likely continue the tradition.

“What the consumers are looking for is the shopping experience. It’s the holiday experience, it’s the atmosphere,” Ruvio said. “It’s shopping with friends, right? It’s the thrill of the hunt.”

Experts are predicting sales on Cyber Monday to be much higher than on Black Friday, complete with better deals being offered for customers.

