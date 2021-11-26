Federal staffing to assist Michigan hospitals to treat COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the most recent numbers, COVID cases continue to rise in Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,003 new cases and 280 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- more than 8,501 new cases a day over the two-day period.

As of Nov. 25, 2021, there are 1,276,264 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 23,595 deaths.

Hospitals are becoming more and more filled. According to state officials, Henry For Allegiance in Jackson has 84% of their beds filled, McLaren Greater Lansing has 97% filled, Sparrow Lansing Hospital is at 98% and Sparrow Clinton Hospital is at 78%.

State officials are urging residents to wear a mask in social situations, especially if you’re unvaccinated.

“The advisory is a state advisory to make sure that people are aware of how serious this COVID-19 surge is and to make sure that they are able to take the steps needed to protect themselves and their loved ones this holiday season,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

Additionally, the federal government will send 44 medical staffers from the military to help hospitals treat coronavirus patients.

The teams, which will include registered nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists, will arrive next week and begin treating patients immediately, providing support for the next 30 days at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

The federal government will also open beds at Veterans Affairs hospitals for civilian transfers.

“I’m grateful that the federal government has granted our request to provide much-needed relief to the health care personnel who have remained on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We can all do our part to help reduce the strain on our hospital systems by getting vaccinated, making an appointment to get a booster dose and continuing to take precautions to keep ourselves and loved ones safe.”

