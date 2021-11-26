Advertisement

Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.(WRAL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall during a fight between two groups who knew each other.

She said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child hit when a bullet ricocheted. She said the wounds did not appear life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The disease is common in areas throughout Michigan homes, including showerheads, hot tubs,...
Michigan health departments warn of Legionnaires’ disease risk, urge precaution
The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night in Leslie Twp.
Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Deputies investigate serious hit-and-run crash
Ingham County Sheriff asking for public’s help in finding missing woman and her son
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search
Sparrow Health System.
Michigan Nurses Association takes legal against Sparrow Hospital, allege federal labor law violations

Latest News

Michigan plumbers flush with business on day after Thanksgiving
Michigan plumbers flush with business on day after Thanksgiving
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General warns residents of potential online shopping scams
Michigan Attorney General warns residents of potential online scams
Michigan Attorney General warns residents of potential online scams