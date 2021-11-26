Advertisement

Bliss Salon Spa Boutique is hosting a Holiday Market Weekend

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Are you doing some shopping this weekend? Be sure to head to Bliss Salon Spa Boutique for their Holiday Market Weekend. Bliss has partnered with local artisans to bring you gifts you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Plus, during their Holiday Market Weekend, they’ll be offering discounts on gift cards and retail offers.

For their special event, Bliss Salon Spa Boutique has arranged a couple of ways that you can shop this weekend, depending on your comfort level. On Saturday, November 27th, from 10 am until noon, masks are required and shopping is by appointment only. From 2 pm until 6 pm on Saturday, masks are optional and shopping is by appointment only. On Sunday, November 28th, the Holiday Market will be open from 10 until 6 pm and no appointments are required.

