Black Friday kicks off after most stores stay closed for Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s one of, if not the, busiest shopping days of the year, every year: it’s Black Friday.

But as the supply chain lags, it might be harder to get your hands on the items you’re looking for this year.

This year, more stores were staying closed on Thanksgiving and we’re not starting their sales until Friday morning. If you’re heading out bright and early, this is what time some stores in our area will be open.

In Lansing, most of the deals won’t be starting until later in the morning. The Lansing Mall will open at 8 a.m. The Meridian Mall will open its doors at 7 a.m.

Home Depot, Meijer, and Target will open at 6 a.m. Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Walmart open at 5 a.m.

A big thing affecting Black Friday this year is supply chain issues. This is impacting toys, electronics, and clothing. For items in high demand this year, such as the Sony PS5, you may have a hard time finding them in stores at their retail prices.

What you may find is that you can get it at the suggested retail price or you can get it from a third party, which may overcharge you. In one case, there was a $400 markup on a $500 item.

The National Retail Federation is expecting two million more shoppers than in 2020. So, whether you are heading out to shop in person or staying in and doing it online, shopping early is the best way to avoid missing out on deals that are in limited supply.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.