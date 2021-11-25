Turkey Trot returns to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before you dig into those mashed potatoes and pie, how about a 5k? Thursday morning, thousands will be running in Lansing for the Turkey Trot.

This is the 21st annual Turkey Trot downtown with nearly 2,000 people are expected to run.

Downtown will be shut down for everyone to gather. Everything starts and finishes at Lansing Community College and goes past Adado Park, the state capitol building, and the state Christmas tree. Parking this year will be free on city streets.

All the proceeds from everyone signing up go to the Michigan Running Foundation. They provide grants to high school and middle school track programs in Michigan and across the country.

Organizers say it’s been a hit for two decades because of the families in Lansing.

“You’re going to eat a big dinner later on right? So, it’s like well, you know what I want to be hungry for that dinner, you know what I mean?” said Chuck Block with the Michigan Running Foundation. “Like I want to really deserve that dinner, you know, and at least that’s why I think it is and I’ve talked to runners and stuff and they say the same thing. So yes, I think it’s just a great day for the families in town. and that’s another reason why our race is grown so much because it’s a family thing.”

