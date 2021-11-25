Thanksgiving tips for picky eaters.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As you prepare to enjoy your holiday dinner, you might have some picky eaters in your family and Thanksgiving can be a tough meal to sell.

Here are some tips from doctors to help keep the stress level down this holiday season:

Doctors say to set realistic expectations. Give small portions of a new food so it’s not overwhelming.

Add only one new food per meal.

If your child can talk, give them options and let them tell you what they want on their plate.

Let them help you cook the meal to give them a sense of empowerment.

Finally, celebrate success.

“If a child tries one bite of a green bean, we’d say celebrate that and the next time you present a green bean, one bite would be the expectation. But don’t move from one green bean to an entire bowl of green beans,” said William Sharp, Ph.D., with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Multidisciplinary Feeding Program. “it’s pretty common. We know that between the ages of two and six are when picky eating is at its height.”

Dr. Sharp also says extreme cases of picky eating may often indicate there’s a larger issue going on such as feeding disorders which are more often seen in children with autism.

