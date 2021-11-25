Santa’s mailbox in Jackson offers easy way to get in touch with the North Pole

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan residents who need to get letters to Santa have an easy way to do it. The City of Jackson has an official mailbox for sending letters to Santa.

Put up with assistance from TRUE Community Credit Union, the mailbox is located in downtown Jackson at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and North Jackson Street.

News 10 reached out to Santa Claus for his thoughts on the direct mail system but have not heard back yet.

Now that Santa Claus has officially come to #JacksonMi, here's where you can mail some letters to the North Pole! This merry and bright mailbox from @TRUECCU is located in @downtownjxn at the corner of W. Michigan Avenue and N. Jackson Street. pic.twitter.com/gfSegrxZ3Y — City of Jackson, MI (@CityOfJacksonMi) November 22, 2021

