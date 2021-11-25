Police ID victim of fatal shooting at plaza in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday at West Saginaw Plaza.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. inside the clothing store SNIPES. Police said the shooting was not random nor the result of an armed robbery, but that the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Police identified the victim as Antonio Taylor, a 22-year-old resident of Lansing. Taylor was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, where he were pronounced deceased.

Police blocked off the store’s parking lot as Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and the Michigan State Police Lansing Forensic Team investigated and searched for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-816-8199 or 517-323-8484.

