Pittsfield Township police investigate nonfatal shooting

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Pittsfield Township are investigating a shooting that occurred in a residential neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Silverleaf and Azalea drives. Police said officers were dispatched to the area on reports of a shots fired between a white Chevrolet Malibu and a white SUV.

Police said officers located two people -- an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Ypsilanti Township -- with a white Malibu that was disabled due to gunfire.

According to authorities, the shooting was associated with two homes within the subdivision and the Malibu pulled in front of the SUV just before shots were fired.

Police said the shooting is likely an isolated incident among people who know each other and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4911. Anonymous tips can be made at 734-822-4958.

VICTIMS: 18 & 20 year old males, Ypsilanti Township residents

