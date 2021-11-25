Advertisement

In My View: Lions still trying for its first win of the season

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another Thanksgiving Day Lions game today with little relevance -- make it four straight losing seasons, including this year.

The Lions host the Chicago Bears today and this year it’s so bad the team is merely trying to win its first game.

In 58 years, the Ford family, in its ownership, has one playoff win -- which is just incredible, right?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a Nov. 23, 2021 shooting at West Saginaw Plaza.
Police ID victim of fatal shooting at plaza in Delta Township
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh,...
Gov. Whitmer Declares Saturday, Nov. 27 as “M” Day
MSU frat suspended after student death
Jackson man sentenced to life in prison for murder, domestic violence
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search

Latest News

In My View: Another Lions Thanksgiving loss
In My View: Another Lions Thanksgiving loss
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Another Lions Thanksgiving loss
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Spartans could see a tough 2022
In My View: Spartans could see a tough 2022
In My View: Spartans could see a tough 2022