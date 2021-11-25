In My View: Lions still trying for its first win of the season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another Thanksgiving Day Lions game today with little relevance -- make it four straight losing seasons, including this year.

The Lions host the Chicago Bears today and this year it’s so bad the team is merely trying to win its first game.

In 58 years, the Ford family, in its ownership, has one playoff win -- which is just incredible, right?

