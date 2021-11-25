Advertisement

Michigan woman recalls time as National Dog Show judge

By Jace Harper and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the largest Thanksgiving Day traditions is watching the National Dog Show.

Clinton Township resident Rita Biddle is a former National Dog Show judge.

“I judged the Working Group several years ago,” Biddle said.

As a woman standing 5 feet tall, she said many thought it was funny seeing her stand next to the notoriously large Great Dane.

“I ended up giving Group One to a Great Dane. The lady showing the Dane was about my height,” Biddle recalled. “You really couldn’t see either one of us through the Dane.”

Biddle said she’s been told by many that she brings a positive energy to her shows.

“I’ve had people sit outside the arena and just watch me and I go, ‘What are you doing?’ They say, ‘We really like watching you judge because you enjoy it. You’re having a good time and you make it fun for the exhibitors,’” Biddle said.

While she still judges dog shows in Mid-Michigan, she also enjoys coaching other exhibitors and their dogs.

“We’ve dedicated our lives to these breeds,” Biddle said. “These folks in there are lifelong dog people. It’s our advocation, our sport and our love.”

The winner of the 2021 National Dog Show was a Scottish Deerhound named Claire. It’s the first time a dog has won back-to-back in the show’s entire history.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a Nov. 23, 2021 shooting at West Saginaw Plaza.
Police ID victim of fatal shooting at plaza in Delta Township
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh,...
Gov. Whitmer Declares Saturday, Nov. 27 as “M” Day
MSU frat suspended after student death
Jackson man sentenced to life in prison for murder, domestic violence

Latest News

Michigan woman recalls time as National Dog Show judge
Michigan woman recalls time as National Dog Show judge
Jackson church gives thanks by giving back to its community
Jackson church gives thanks by giving back to its community
Jackson church gives thanks by giving back to its community
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at...
Pittsfield Township police investigate nonfatal shooting