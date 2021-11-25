Advertisement

Mel Tucker signs 10-year, multi-million dollar contract with MSU

‘I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process’
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker signed a new 10-year contract with the college Wednesday.

According to MSU, Tucker’s contract includes $9.5 million per year, a $5.9 million base, $3.2 million in supplemental compensation for appearances and a $400,000 contingent annual bonus.

Much of the money is coming from donors Steve Saint Andre’ and Mat Ishbia.

Original Story: MSU preparing to offer Tucker new $95M deal

“Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football Coach at Michigan State,” Tucker tweeted. “It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence -- on and off the field.”

The contract expires on January 15, 2032.

MSU hired Tucker from Colorado in February 2020 after Mark Dantonio retired. Tucker is in his second season with the Spartans, leading the team to a winning season.

MSU Spartans’ next game will be Saturday against Penn State.

