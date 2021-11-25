Mel Tucker signs 10-year, multi-million dollar contract with MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker signed a new 10-year contract with the college Wednesday.

According to MSU, Tucker’s contract includes $9.5 million per year, a $5.9 million base, $3.2 million in supplemental compensation for appearances and a $400,000 contingent annual bonus.

Much of the money is coming from donors Steve Saint Andre’ and Mat Ishbia.

Original Story: MSU preparing to offer Tucker new $95M deal

“Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football Coach at Michigan State,” Tucker tweeted. “It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence -- on and off the field.”

The contract expires on January 15, 2032.

MSU hired Tucker from Colorado in February 2020 after Mark Dantonio retired. Tucker is in his second season with the Spartans, leading the team to a winning season.

MSU Spartans’ next game will be Saturday against Penn State.

Related: MSU students have mixed feelings about Mel Tucker’s potential new deal

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.