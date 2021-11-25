Advertisement

Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom

Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Police said they responded to a theft at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.

It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.

Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.

On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating a Nov. 23, 2021 shooting at West Saginaw Plaza.
Police ID victim of fatal shooting at plaza in Delta Township
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh,...
Gov. Whitmer Declares Saturday, Nov. 27 as “M” Day
MSU frat suspended after student death
Jackson man sentenced to life in prison for murder, domestic violence
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
Turkey Trot returns to Lansing
Turkey Trot returns to Lansing
Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill.,...
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?
Turkey
Will inflation stay on the menu this holiday season?