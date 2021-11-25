Lansing women’s chorus returns to the stage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - SISTRUM, Lansing’s women’s chorus was founded in 1986.

Composed of over 40 talented women from around the greater Lansing area, Sistrum has continued to create music and provide a positive community for our membership even during these difficult times. Sistrum prides itself on advocating for social justice and regularly performs works by women composers and composers of color.

In addition to performances in Lansing, the chorus has performed around the country at Gala Chorus festivals and Sister Singer Network events.

The YouTube premiere on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 is their first full-length concert since December 2019 and the chorus’ first ever YouTube premiere. The theme, Rising from the Ashes, symbolizes not just their own ability as a chorus to overcome the challenges COVID-19 has forced on all of us, but our individual human resilience to overcome anything with compassion and understanding.

For more information visit Sistrum at sistrum.org, or follow them on

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.