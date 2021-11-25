Jackson church gives thanks by giving back to its community

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -As so many of us spend time with friends and family to give thanks, some are finding ways to give back to their communities.

Kingdom Life Ministries in Jackson is finding the best way to give back this Thanksgiving with a Thanksgiving feast.

Every Thanksgiving Kingdom Life Ministries prepares for their annual Feed Jackson event and this year, the meal couldn’t be more delicious.

Senior Pastor Fred said that’s because of the hard work volunteers put into making this feast possible.

“Everything is homemade. And people have cooked these meals as though they were cooking for their family,” said Pastor Parker.

Serving every Thanksgiving food imaginable, the ministry offers meals through their drive-thru as well as by delivery. Volunteer Scott White said it is the perfect way to spend the holiday.

“It’s all about giving especially on the day of Thanksgiving. That’s one of the main reasons why I come out here every year to support this ministry and our Pastor,” said White.

Pastor Parker and his wife, Loren Parker, both said that now, more than ever, is the perfect time to give back to the community.

“This time has been so tough on so many people and so we just said listen just because the pandemic is going on.. we can’t stop doing what we do. And so, we’ve heard the people throughout the year that are struggling that need help and we said listen we have to do everything we can as a church,” said Pastor Parker.

The ministry gives away more than 250 meals to Jackson Residents on Thanksgiving. Each meal is free of charge.

