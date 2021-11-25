Ingham County Sheriff asking for public’s help in finding missing woman and her son

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and her son.

Sarah Jane Heltzel was last seen leaving the 4100 block of Gale Rd. in the Onondaga area on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. She was driving a white Ford F250.

Heltzel is a 40-year-old white female, five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her one-year-old son, Ryan, also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah and Ryan are asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-230-3104.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.