Ingham County Sheriff asking for public’s help in finding missing woman and her son

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and her son.

Sarah Jane Heltzel was last seen leaving the 4100 block of Gale Rd. in the Onondaga area on Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. She was driving a white Ford F250.

Heltzel is a 40-year-old white female, five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her one-year-old son, Ryan, also has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sarah and Ryan are asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-230-3104.

