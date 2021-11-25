Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Deputies investigate serious hit-and-run crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to southbound US-127 near Covert Road for a two-vehicle personal injury crash.

A vehicle traveling southbound on US-127 was side-swiped by another vehicle traveling southbound.

One of the vehicles left the roadway and overturned. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Horton, MI, was ejected and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The second vehicle fled the scene. A witness described that vehicle as a red van or utility truck.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

