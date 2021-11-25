Advertisement

Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Deputies investigate serious hit-and-run crash

The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night in Leslie Twp.
The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night in Leslie Twp.
The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday night in Leslie Twp.(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to southbound US-127 near Covert Road for a two-vehicle personal injury crash.

A vehicle traveling southbound on US-127 was side-swiped by another vehicle traveling southbound.

One of the vehicles left the roadway and overturned. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Horton, MI, was ejected and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

The second vehicle fled the scene. A witness described that vehicle as a red van or utility truck.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a Nov. 23, 2021 shooting at West Saginaw Plaza.
Police ID victim of fatal shooting at plaza in Delta Township
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh,...
Gov. Whitmer Declares Saturday, Nov. 27 as “M” Day
MSU frat suspended after student death
Jackson man sentenced to life in prison for murder, domestic violence
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search

Latest News

Thanksgiving tips for picky eaters.
Thanksgiving tips for picky eaters
Mel Tucker signs new contract
Mel Tucker signs new contract
Michigan Nurses Association takes legal against Sparrow
Michigan Nurses Association takes legal against Sparrow
WILX First Alert Weather Thanksgiving Webcast