Detroit Lions do what Detroit Lions do

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an entirely expected turn of events, the Detroit Lions were defeated by the Chicago Bears at Ford Field Thanksgiving Day.

Related: In My View: Another Lions Thanksgiving loss

The final score was 16-14.

Related: Rep. Dingell going to war for her Lions

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.