Detroit Lions do what Detroit Lions do
Final score 16-14
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an entirely expected turn of events, the Detroit Lions were defeated by the Chicago Bears at Ford Field Thanksgiving Day.
The final score was 16-14.
final pic.twitter.com/V6oqZELAGy— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2021
