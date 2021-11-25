Cristo Rey Community Center in need of volunteers for community Thanksgiving meal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Community Center is hosting it’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

You can volunteer, donate or provide food for this years’ meal.

You can sign up using the link.

For over 20 years, Cristo Rey Community Center has provided a Thanksgiving meal to our community members in need.

Volunteer options include both food donations and opportunities to work the day before and Thanksgiving Day. All volunteer opportunities are listed below.

You can scroll until you find the perfect match for you and your family!

Please note we ask for all food to be prepared “serving ready” as we will be reheating and immediately providing to our guests. No frozen or raw items, please

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4bafa928a0fec61-thanksgiving

