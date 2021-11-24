Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating a Nov. 23, 2021 shooting at West Saginaw Plaza.
Police ID victim of fatal shooting at plaza in Delta Township
Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Karl Lockridge III
Suspect in Lansing shooting, car chase charged with multiple felonies
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide

Latest News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Gov. Whitmer, OH Gov. DeWine place wager on The Game
The infamous Pirate Pete of Pewamo-Westphalia. The Pirates will face the Lawton Blue Devils on...
Send-offs scheduled for area HS football teams
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
This undated photo provided by Subway, shows Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich...
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90