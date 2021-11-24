Advertisement

Westbound lanes of I-94 reopen in Jackson after vehicle fire

Cause of fire under investigation
The westbound lanes of I-94 near Dearing Street were closed Wednesday due to a vehicle fire.
The westbound lanes of I-94 near Dearing Street were closed Wednesday due to a vehicle fire.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are investigating a truck fire that caused traffic issues on I-94 Wednesday.

The fire happened on the westbound lanes of I-94 near Dearing Street just after noon.

Police closed off all westbound lanes. As of 3:30 p.m., only the right lane was closed.

It is unknown if the driver was injured or not.

More: Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police investigating a Nov. 23, 2021 shooting at West Saginaw Plaza.
Police ID victim of fatal shooting at plaza in Delta Township
Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Flint home explosion kills 4-year-old girl, woman, injures 2 others
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Karl Lockridge III
Suspect in Lansing shooting, car chase charged with multiple felonies
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide

Latest News

MSU student’s death being investigated by ELPD
MSU frat suspended after student death
Bliss Salon
Bliss Salon
Rob Buffington
Rob Buffington