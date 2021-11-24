Westbound lanes of I-94 reopen in Jackson after vehicle fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are investigating a truck fire that caused traffic issues on I-94 Wednesday.

The fire happened on the westbound lanes of I-94 near Dearing Street just after noon.

Police closed off all westbound lanes. As of 3:30 p.m., only the right lane was closed.

It is unknown if the driver was injured or not.

