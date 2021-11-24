Advertisement

Training that firefighters, EMTs do to make sure they are trained and ready for their job

WIOW: Firefighters workout
WIOW: Firefighters workout(WILX)
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 24, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Delhi Township Fire Department participates in air consumption testing to make sure their crew is ready to face any situation that comes their way on the job.

Studio 10′s Holly Harper suited up in the full firefighter gear to go through the training with them to see what it was like.

The crew that went through the drills alongside her were:

Captain Dustin Dickerson

Lieutenant Chris Baldwin

Fire Fighters: Jeff Butcher, Tom Stamatis, Justin Burns and Kaitlyn Youngblood

