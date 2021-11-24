Spartans Win Opening Game in the Bahamas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Malik Hall dunked at the buzzer Wednesday afternoon, breaking a 61-61 tie and Michigan State’s basketball team nipped Loyola of Chicago in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Spartans blew an early 9-0 lead and trailed 28-23 at halftime. Malik Hall led the Spartans with 24 points and seven rebounds. It was Loyola’s first loss after four wins and MSU improves to 4-1 with a second round game set for noon on Thursday.

