Send-offs scheduled for area HS football teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three area high schools will travel to Ford Field for a shot at the state championship titles. To wish them luck, their communities are holding send-off celebrations ahead of their match-ups.

Fans are encouraged to bring signs, noisemakers, honk car horns, and cheer – loudly – to support the teams as they head to Detroit.

In addition to heading to the Motor City for the championship, coaches from all three teams are finalists for the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.

Jeremy Miller of the Pewamao-Westphalia Pirates, Rob Zimmerman of the DeWitt Panthers, and Jim Baker of the Lansing Catholic Central Cougars. Voting is open until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, and can be done every hour.

The winner will secure a $3,000 donation to their school’s football program along with being the Detroit Lions nomination for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

