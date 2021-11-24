Advertisement

Ravens Hope Jackson is Back Sunday

Lamar Jackson has his Heisman moment
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson says he’s feeling better and he fully expects to play Sunday night. Jackson missed last Sunday’s win at Chicago after an illness limited him during the week. He practiced Friday and said he was feeling better, but then he was added to the injury report Saturday and wasn’t able to play in the game. Jackson said today that he thinks he’s back to normal and he doesn’t want to have any limitations this week. Baltimore hosts division rival Cleveland this weekend.

