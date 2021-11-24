Advertisement

Rams Settle Suit Over Move From St. Louis

FILE - Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, right, sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
FILE - Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, right, sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, file photo. The injury-riddled Denver Broncos acquired inside linebacker Kenny Young from the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, four days after they were gouged by third-string Cleveland running back De'Ernest Johnson. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)(KEVORK DJANSEZIAN | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The NFL and Rams owner Stan Kroenke (KRAHN’-kee) will pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis interests over the team’s relocation to Los Angeles. The settlement announced today ends a lawsuit filed in 2017. Kroenke and the NFL failed to have the lawsuit dismissed or at least moved out of St. Louis, and courts were sympathetic to the St. Louis side’s effort to disclose financial information of team owners - rulings that hastened the push for a settlement. The case had been scheduled to go to trial Jan. 10. The lawsuit claimed the team’s 2016 move cost the St. Louis region millions of dollars in revenue.

