Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022 Class Narrows Down Final List

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Seven first-time eligible former players, including wide receivers Andre Johnson, Steve Smith and Anquan Boldin, are among 26 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Joining them as candidates for induction next year are outstanding kick returner Devin Hester; pass-rushing standouts Robert Mathis and DeMarcus Ware; and run-stuffing defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. Each last played in the 2016 season. Other semifinalists include 17 former players who made it that far this year, plus running backs Eddie George, who retired following the 2004 season, and Ricky Watters, who retired in 2001, and made the list for a second time.

