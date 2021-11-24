Advertisement

Police seek man in connection with Meridian Township retail fraud

Investigation is ongoing
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for...
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning in Meridian Township.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man accused of retail fraud.

According to authorities, the man in the photograph above is wanted for questioning in connection with a retail fraud case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, reference case 21-4467.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Brendan Santo: Growing reward, lowering water levels give new hope in search
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Lansing on Nov. 22, 2021.
Suspected gunman taken into custody as police investigate shooting, crash in Lansing
Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the recent COVID surge in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comments on Michigan’s recent COVID surge
Michigan State University in the fall
East Lansing police believe alcohol likely contributed to MSU student’s death
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Vaccine
Mid-Michigan COVID long haulers: Some symptoms have yet to go away
Mid-Michigan COVID long haulers: Some symptoms have yet to go away
Mid-Michigan COVID long haulers: Some symptoms have yet to go away
Silver Bells in the City
Police presence expanded to keep Michigan’s winter holiday celebrations, events safe
Police presence expanded to keep Michigan’s winter holiday celebrations, events safe
Police presence expanded to keep Michigan’s winter holiday celebrations, events safe