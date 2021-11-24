Police seek man in connection with Meridian Township retail fraud
Investigation is ongoing
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man accused of retail fraud.
According to authorities, the man in the photograph above is wanted for questioning in connection with a retail fraud case.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, reference case 21-4467.
