Police investigating fatal shooting at West Saginaw Plaza in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in that occurred Tuesday evening at West Saginaw Plaza.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near SNIPES. A victim was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.