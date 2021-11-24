Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting at West Saginaw Plaza in Lansing

Investigation is ongoing
Police do not believe the shooting was random.
Police do not believe the shooting was random.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in that occurred Tuesday evening at West Saginaw Plaza.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near SNIPES. A victim was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

The investigation is ongoing.

