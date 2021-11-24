Advertisement

Police investigate fatal shooting at West Saginaw Plaza in Delta Township

Police do not believe the shooting was random
By Jace Harper and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in that occurred Tuesday at West Saginaw Plaza.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. inside the clothing store SNIPES. Police said the shooting was not random nor the result of an armed robbery, but that the shooter and the victim knew each other.

The victim was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Police blocked off the store’s parking lot as Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies and the Michigan State Police Lansing Forensic Team investigated and searched for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

