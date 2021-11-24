In My View: Spartans could see a tough 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No matter how Michigan State’s football season ends, next year could be much tougher.

Key players will be gone, like veteran tight end Connor Heyward, who says it’s time for him to move on. Kenneth Baker likely has the same outcome.

And next year’s schedule is tougher. Ohio State at home on Sept. 24 and road games at Michigan, Penn State, and Washington among other assignments.

The challenges of this season might well be surpassed next year, in my view.

