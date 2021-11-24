MSU frat suspended after student death

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State University fraternity has been suspended after the death of a student off campus last weekend.

According to City officials, the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) and the East Lansing Fire Department (ELFD) responded to a call for medical assistance to a home in near the intersection of Stoddard Ave. and Albert St. at about 2 a.m. Saturday. There, they found four individuals passed out, with one unresponsive and not breathing.

Although ELFD medical personnel performed CPR, the unresponsive individual could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ingham County Medical Examiner.

Sources confirmed with News 10 that the deceased student was Phat Nguyen, a 21-year-old student at MSU’s Eli Broad College of Business.

ELPD has begun its investigation and are awaiting an autopsy. They say the preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol consumption may have played a factor in the case.

The other three individuals were transported to Sparrow Hospital for further medical attention and have since been released.

The final autopsy report, which will contain the toxicology results, is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete. Even without the toxicology report back, however, MSU has chosen to suspend the university’s chapter of the fraternity.

