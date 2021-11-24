Michigan State Lands Three Hockey Recruits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole announced the addition Wednesday of three recruits who will join the team next fall. They are defensemen Matt Basgall of Lake Forest, Illinois and Daniel Russell of Williamsburg, Michigan, along with forward Tiernan Shoudy of St. Clair, Michigan. MSU is idle Thanksgiving week end with an 8-5-1 season record, 3-3 in the Big Ten and play resumes Dec. 3-4 with two games at Penn State.

