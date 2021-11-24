Jackson man sentenced to life in prison for murder, domestic violence

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Larry Maddin Jr, the Jackson man found guilty in the murder of Bobbie Jo Thomas, has been sentenced to life in prison.

In December of 2017, Maddin showed up at a hospital near his residence with a cut on his hand but someone else’s blood on him. Investigators followed a blood trail from the hospital to the scene, where they found the body of 43-year-old Bobbie Jo Thomas. Thomas had been stabbed to death.

The trial, which was delayed somewhat by COVID-19, concluded in October of 2021. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka told News 10 that Circuit Court Judge Susan Jordan returned a verdict of guilty against Maddin on 1st Degree Murder and Domestic Violence.

Now, Jarzynka said that Maddin has been sentenced to Life in the Department of Corrections for 1st Degree Murder as well as 6 to 20 years for Domestic Violence 3rd Offense.

The maximum possible sentence for 1st Degree Murder is Life in the Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

“First off, I want to thank Judge Jordan. We are very pleased with the sentence. It’s tough and very appropriate for the facts. This was an extremely violent crime,” said Jarzynka. “I also want to thank the City of Jackson Police Department in investigating this case. They did a great job. In this case, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for our community.”

