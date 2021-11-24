Holiday travel kicks off, amplified from last year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, millions of Americans will load up their cars or pile onto planes, determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic.

While 90% of people will drive to their Thanksgiving destination, some will fly out of places like Capital Region International Airport after a lot of people had their trips put on pause last year.

This is expected to be the busiest travel day in the last two years. You will need a mask if you’re flying, and your patience no matter how you travel.

A record number of people flying this year, up nearly 80% from last year. If you’re going to be boarding a plane this week, you’re going to want to check in online and arrive at the airport early.

As for driving, according to AAA, nearly 50 million people are expecting to hit the road this week. Currently, the average price for gas is around $3.40 a gallon, so you’re going to be paying more for that road trip this year.

The Michigan State Police want to remind everyone that if things are busy, take it slow and give yourself extra time for slowdowns.

“If you’re traveling somewhere to see family or friends, we’re asking that you check the weather before you leave,” said Brian Oleksyk, acting post commander for the MSP Lansing Post. “When you travel, we’re asking they have maybe have an alternate route. Check to see if there’s any construction zones. And since we are anticipating a lot of people being on the roadways, to be patient if there’s construction or slow traffic.”

Across the United States, the busiest days for travel are expected to be Wednesday and this coming Sunday.

