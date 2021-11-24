Gov. Whitmer, OH Gov. DeWine place wager on The Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio have placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”

“This football game is a time-honored tradition between our two states that pits the best we have to offer against each other for four quarters,” said Gov. Whitmer. “That’s why I’m joining Governor DeWine to bet some of the best Michigan-made sweets and treats that our state has to offer from Cherry Republic. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue!”

Gov. Whitmer has wagered a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor. For the most recent matchup in 2019, Gov. Whitmer bet a box of goodies from Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor.

“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry,” said Gov. DeWine. “I am proud to engage in this friendly bet, highlighting some of Fran and my favorite treats from across the Buckeye State that we know many Ohioans will be enjoying as they cheer the Buckeyes. O-H!”

Gov. DeWine has bet an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

Gov. DeWine wagered a basket of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies in 2019.

On Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon, the University of Michigan Wolverines will face the Ohio State University Buckeyes for the 117th meeting of “The Game.” Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 58–51–6, but Ohio has won the last eight games.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer declared Saturday as “M” Day.

See the Twitter exchange between the two midwestern governors below.

Hey, @GovMikeDeWine! I hear there’s a pretty good football game in town this weekend. 🤔 What do you say we 〽️ake a friendly wager? 👀 — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

Ok, @GovWhitmer, you’re on. Fran & I are so confident in an @OhioStateFB win that we’ll bet you:

🍽 Crea❌ puffs fro❌ @SchmidtsCbus

🍨 Black raspberry chip ice crea❌ fro❌ @Graeters

🥨 Chocolate covered pretzels fro❌ @MalleysCHOC

🍬 Buckeye candies fro❌ @MarshasBuckeyes https://t.co/p7yDDDHq04 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 24, 2021

I’ll take that bet and offer a gift package of our state’s fa〽️ous cherry treats from @CherryRepublic in return. 🍒 Looking forward to trying so〽️e delicious Ohio snacks. Go Blue! 💙 https://t.co/l4oSpaJUPv — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

Catch The Game on FOX this Saturday at noon.

