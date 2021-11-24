Gov. Whitmer Declares Saturday, Nov. 27 as “M” Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared Saturday, Nov. 27 as “M” Day in Michigan.

“The best thing about having two phenomenal football teams in Michigan is that it gives us two opportunities to beat that team down south,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, our houses are united this weekend as we take on the Buckeyes.

Tuesday, OSU coach Ryan Day spoke with the media about both the victory over Michigan State on Nov. 20 and the upcoming game in Ann Arbor.

Day refrained from saying “Michigan” for the entirety of the press conference, choosing to say “the school up north” instead. Ohio infamously uses a red X in place of Ms throughout the week leading up to The Game.

“The Game is one of the most iconic football rivalries in college sports history,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, a 2005 graduate of Michigan’s College of Engineering. “This is our chance to show why we continue to lead the series and will emerge as The Victors on Saturday. I know the Big House will be loud and proud because we are the leaders and best. Go Blue!”

On Saturday at noon, the University of Michigan Wolverines will face the Ohio State University Buckeyes in the 117th meeting of “The Game.” Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 58–51–6, with Ohio State vacating one game in 2010.

The Buckeyes have won the last nine meetings, with the 2020 matchup being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Go Blue, Beat Ohio!”

Gov. Whitmer, a 1993 graduate of Michigan State, is the proud mother of two students at the University of Michigan.

The Game can be seen on FOX at noon on Saturday. Both FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show and ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from Ann Arbor, just as both did in East Lansing with the MSU-UM game last month.

