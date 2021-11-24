Advertisement

Ellison Brewery and Spirits can help with your Thanksgiving celebration

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The night before Thanksgiving is normally considered one of the biggest bar nights for the year. If you’re planning on celebrating what is often referred to as “Drinksgiving” you can head to Ellison Brewery and Spirits in East Lansing. While you’re there you can check out their new outdoor canopy area, and grab a bite to eat.

If you’d rather pick up something to go, or order something online, Ellison has a great selection of brews and spirits that you can take with you to celebrate “Drinksgiving” at home or maybe you’ll want to take it to your Thanksgiving celebration.

