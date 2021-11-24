Advertisement

Bo Schembechler statue at University of Michigan vandalized

Statue vandalized with paint, graffiti
By Amy Lyman and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the University of Michigan are investigating after the statue of Bo Schembechler on campus was vandalized Tuesday night.

The statue was vandalized with red paint. “Bo knew” and “Hail to the victims” was spray painted on the ground.

Dozens of players, including Schembechler’s own son, allege they were sexually abused by Dr. Robert Anderson.

Lawsuits on behalf of the former players have been filed against the university.

