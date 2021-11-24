Bo Schembechler statue at University of Michigan vandalized

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the University of Michigan are investigating after the statue of Bo Schembechler on campus was vandalized Tuesday night.

The statue was vandalized with red paint. “Bo knew” and “Hail to the victims” was spray painted on the ground.

Dozens of players, including Schembechler’s own son, allege they were sexually abused by Dr. Robert Anderson.

Lawsuits on behalf of the former players have been filed against the university.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.