Affordable housing gets $4.5M boost from Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - At Tuesday’s meeting, the Jackson City Council approved a plan to put more money toward affordable housing.

It will use federal funding of $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan with $1 being used to redevelop city-owned homes.

With the ordinance approved, an Affordable Housing Development Board will be established to oversee programs in the city. The board will be comprised of residents and work as the other boards and commissions in the city do. The board will also oversee the Affordable Housing Fund.

“These new initiatives make Jackson a leader in affordable housing solutions, and show what the City can accomplish when we use our resources to make sure everyone has safe, affordable, and dignified housing,” said Mayor Derek Dobies, who spearheaded efforts to create the package.

Affordable housing programs will be powered by $3.5 million from the City’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.

The council also approved an initiative to allow the City Manager to spend up to $1 million in ARP funds to rehab vacant city-owned homes for low-income residents with housing needs.

The $4.5 million for affordable housing is the largest allocation the City Council has made with its $31 million in ARP funds.

Jackson (MI) City Council approves affordable housing initiatives (City of Jackson)

