Waukesha parade suspect was registered sex offender

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect who drove through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing five people and injuring 48, is registered as a sex offender in Nevada.

It’s just one entry in a lengthy criminal record across multiple states, spanning decades including arrests for drugs, battery, and domestic abuse.

In 2006, Darrell Brooks, Jr., 39, was charged with Statutory Sexual Seduction after he impregnated a 15-year-old girl in Sparks, NV. At the time, Brooks was 24. According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Brooks began his 12-36 month sentence for the 2006 charge in July 2007 and was discharged in September 2008.

He currently has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County,

In the first, filed Nov. 5, Brooks is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and battery. A woman told police that following a fight, Brooks deliberately ran her over with his car in a gas station parking lot.

The other open case in Milwaukee County was filed in July 2020. In that case, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm. In February 2021, he posted a $500 bail.

Records show he posted a $1,000 cash bond on Friday for the charge from earlier this month. Prosecutors admitted that they had requested an “inappropriately” low bail.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm released a letter summarizing the pending charges against Brooks. That letter can be seen below.

“This State’s bail recommendation, in this case, was inappropriately low in light of the nature of the recent charges and the pending charges against Mr. Brooks,” Chisholm wrote, announcing the internal review into the estimate.

Chisholm said Brooks posted the $1,000 bail on Nov. 11 but was not released immediately. Instead, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office placed a hold on him, and deputies picked Brooks up on Nov. 16, just five days before the parade incident.

Reports that Brooks was born in Michigan or had ties to the state have not yet been confirmed.

A letter was released by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm summarizing the county's charges against Darrell Brooks Jr. (Milwaukee Co. District Attorney's office)

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.