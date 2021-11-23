Unemployed workers can claim benefits throughout Thanksgiving, urged to certify early

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Because the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, they are encouraging those certifying for benefits to do so early in the week.

While unemployed workers can continue to certify for benefits online using the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM), certification by phone will be unavailable when state offices are closed for the holiday.

Any claimants who are scheduled to certify by phone this week should do so by Wednesday, Nov. 24, as staff will be off the following two days.

Because of the holiday, there may be a one- or two-day delay before benefits are deposited into the bank accounts or loaded onto the debit cards of unemployed workers.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

